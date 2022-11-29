ENID, Okla. — Enid/Garfield County NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 801 Pastor Alfred Baldwin Jr. Way.
The meeting is open to the public.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 5:09 pm
