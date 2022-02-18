Several Enid elementary school students and one from Garber received awards in the 2022 American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Cooperative Poster Contest.
More than 2,000 students competed in the annual statewide contest. Participation is limited to Oklahoma elementary students in two age divisions — Division I for students in grades 1-2 and Division II for students in grades 3-4. The top five posters in each division received cash awards.
Naomi Rodriguez, of Coolidge Elementary School, received first place in Division I.
Agail Hernandez, of Garfield Elementary School, placed third in Division II.
Riley Cook, of Garber Elementary School, placed fifth in Division II.
Named as overall finalists were: Kylie Florez, Garfield; Maizy Underwood, Taft Elementary School; and Miah Camarena, Monroe Elementary School.
Through agriculture-based themes, the annual contest allows educators to promote agriculture and to introduce aspects of the industry to students and parents alike. This year’s theme was “Farm to Fork.”
“We are proud to sponsor a contest that educates and encourages creativity in our state’s youth,” said AFR Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “Agriculture is an incredibly important part of Oklahoma’s history and Oklahoma today. We are pleased to provide an opportunity for families to learn about it.”
The poster contest is just one of several AFR Youth Program traditions. In addition, the organization also offers a speech contest series, a summer youth leadership summit, statewide scholarships, livestock handling and skills contests, livestock judging and grading competitions and many other leadership opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.