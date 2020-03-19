Enid First United Methodist Church will be posting online worship services on Facebook, YouTube and the church website at 9 a.m. each Sunday.
These services also will be be available for viewing later. Youth ministry, children’s ministry and adult studies will take place via technology. Care ministry will happen in a variety of ways with adjustments to keep people safe. The church building will be closed to everyone except staff and approved volunteers.
A leadership team will assess the situation on April 6 to determine when a transition can be made back to normal.
For updates, go to the church website at www.first churchenid.com, visit the church Facebook page, call the church at (580) 237-2041 or email the church at umc@firstchurchenid.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.