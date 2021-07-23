ENID, Okla. — Enid Freedom Fighters is celebrating its grassroots efforts a year ago to encourage involvement in city government and the Enid community with a birthday bash 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday on the Garfield County Court House lawn.
The free event is open to the public.
“We would love for everyone and anyone to join us,” said Melissa Crabtree, who is the group’s leader, for lack of a better term. “We don’t really have titles. We’re just a group of people.”
Live music, food trucks and wet and dry bouncy houses will be on scene, she said, so families should bring towels and blankets. And while there will be speakers who will talk about interests of the group and what EFF has done and continues to do, they will be quick in what they have to say.
“We just want everyone to have a good time,” Crabtree said, adding they really just want to promote conversation and family friendly fun.
Speakers will include Crabtree, grassroots leader Brian Hobbs and Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink, who will speak about marijuana grow farms in the area.
EFF came together in mid-July 2020 to attend a city commission meeting where a mask mandate was being proposed. Crabtree said a smaller group had just been texting for people to show up at the time, and “to our surprise 275 people showed up.”
The mask mandate was rejected that night and at other city commission meetings following until finally being adopted Dec. 1, 2020.
Enid Freedom Fighters, however, evolved beyond just that issue to continue with its efforts to become involved in the community, campaigning for candidates for city commission and school board and continuing to explore topics of interest through its Facebook Page and occasional in-person gatherings.
The group’s motto is to “Encourage our city leaders through involvement, educate ourselves on the issues of our city and equip ourselves to positively contribute to local politics.”
