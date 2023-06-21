ENID, Okla. — Firework stands opened across Oklahoma on June 15.
Roadside stands, warehouses and family businesses that have sat dormant since last year legally can sell fireworks until July 6.
Although many local stands await firework shipments, Shoot For the Moon Fireworks, located in Waukomis, is open. Sandy Tate, who helps operate Shoot For the Moon, said this is her 32nd year of selling fireworks.
Tate’s stand, known for its bright pink color, is enjoying its sixth year of selling fireworks to Garfield County and surrounding areas. Tate described fireworks as her passion.
“It’s like vacation, even though we work,” Tate’s granddaughter said.
Thomas Coyne, who works for OKC Tents and More, said the company is scheduled to set up seven firework tents in the Enid area. On Tuesday, OKC Tents and More prepared American Fireworks for opening.
Enid residents can enjoy novelty fireworks, such as snakes, tanks, poppers and snappers within city limits, but are prohibited by law from shooting Class C fireworks within city limits. Class C fireworks include favorites such as firecrackers, trick noise makers and rockets.
According to Enid Fire Marshal Mike Schatz, Enid residents can purchase fireworks from local stands and transport them back to their home as long as the fireworks remain in their original packaging. If residents remove the fireworks from their packaging or light them, they face a $565 fine.
The day after July 4, the rural roads surrounding Enid city limits are littered with firework debris. Residents who live within city limits often resort to lighting their Class C fireworks barely outside city limits, hoping to escape fireworks laws.
Schatz said this situation is not the loophole many residents consider it to be.
“You can’t shoot fireworks 500 feet of a church or agricultural field,” Schatz said.
Shooting fireworks near combustible vegetation, such as grass and wheat fields, increases chances of grass fires. Schatz said Enid Fire Department responds to multiple grass fire calls each July 4.
Schatz said fire chances for this July 4 are on track to be lower than last year’s, although it is not guaranteed.
Schatz said Enid Fire Department did not respond to any injury calls last July 4. For the community to remain injury-free two years in a row, Schatz had a few suggestions: do not allow children to participate in any firework-related activities without adult supervision, point fireworks such as roman candles away from you when discharging and never touch fireworks with bare hands.
“You still have to take all the safeguards,” Schatz said.
