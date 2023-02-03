ENID, Okla. — At the start of his career with the Enid Fire Department, Ken Helms made a deal with himself.
Helms decided to take every promotional test for which he was eligible.
Now, after 25 years total with EFD, going from firefighter to fire marshal, Helms has retired from “the best job he ever had.”
“I’ve really enjoyed working here,” Helms said. “It’s been a great blessing to me. It’s a wonderful department. I had good people to work with. I don’t have any complaints.”
The journey to fire service
Helms is originally from Southeast Missouri but grew up in Choctaw, and after graduating from high school, he took a few college courses, later receiving an associate’s degree in municipal fire protection.
He worked for a Christian radio ministry in Oklahoma City for a while in its printing operations and graphic arts department.
Helms and his first wife moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, in the late 1980s for one year to establish an office for the Christian radio ministry there, and he said his time there was wonderful.
After moving back to Oklahoma, Helms worked for different printing companies before going to work for 10 years at his father’s construction business, which had renovated some downtown Oklahoma City structures that had been damaged in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Building.
Helms said watching the OKC Fire Department’s response to the bombing would later play a part in his decision to pursue a career in the field.
The construction business closed when Helms’ father was ready to retire, so Helms and his wife moved to a house in Ringwood in July 1996 and he found work at T&M Printing.
Helms sold a 1966 Mustang to an EFD captain. Conversing with him, coupled with witnessing OKCFD’s response to the bombing, made him apply for a job at EFD.
“I’d never really thought about being in the fire service at all but was impressed with how (OKCFD) responded to the Oklahoma City bombing,” he said. “Then, when I met the guy here, I thought, ‘I’m a little bit old, but I can still do it.”
15 years as fire marshal
Helms became an EFD firefighter in February 1998 when he was 37 years old, and with the deal he made himself, he became a driver in 2000 and then an assistant fire marshal in 2002.
After former fire marshals Sam Schafnitt and Steve Blunk retired, Helms became fire marshal in 2007, a position he held through to his retirement, serving under former fire chiefs Philip Clover and Joe Jackson and current Fire Chief Jason Currier.
“The time he spent here has greatly improved not just his division, but all (of EFD), so he’s been a huge asset,” Currier said. “He’ll be greatly missed.”
The Fire Prevention Division has three basic areas of responsibility: inspection and fire code enforcement; fire investigations and arson prosecutions; and public safety education programs management.
In his position as fire marshal, Helms accomplished a lot for EFD, including streamlining the recordkeeping process and transitioning the department to different versions of software for records management.
Helms said the most interesting part of the job was investigating fires.
“They’re always a puzzle — trying to figure out what went wrong and what we can do to prevent that from happening again,” he said.
The only problem with fire prevention, Helms said, is sometimes never knowing the success rate and wondering if EFD had anything to do with less fires occurring every year.
“There were very few times that we did something that we could point to and say, ‘This prevented another fire from happening,’” Helms said, “and that was usually when we identified and successfully prosecuted people who had set fires intentionally.”
In 2015, Helms and three assistant fire marshals were recognized by the Oklahoma Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators, and the team later received the 2016 Investigators of the Year Award from IAAI.
“My group, in Enid, Oklahoma, — we were the Investigators of the Year of the International Association of Arson Investigators, which I think was pretty cool,” Helms said. “I can’t take all the credit for that. It was a team effort, but that’s one of the cool accomplishments of the job.”
Time to retire
Helms said his goal was to assess where he was after 25 years with EFD, and after doing so, he decided it was the right time, with his last day being Jan. 31, 2023.
“Now, it’s time to step aside and let somebody else take over,” Helms said.
Helms encouraged new firefighters to make the same kind of deal with themselves that he had when he first started his EFD career and to always strive to make things better.
“Don’t just sit back and wait for things to happen,” he said. “All of our members need to recognize that every day they show up (at EFD), whether they choose to or not, they’re an influence on everything else that happens here. So, the choice is — what kind of influence are you going to be? Are you going to be that person that gripes … about everything that happens, or are you going to be the person that tries to make things better?”
After Helms and his wife finish remodeling their Ringwood house, they plan on traveling and enjoying themselves, with Helms still doing commercial photography on the side.
“This has been a great job,” he said. “It’s been a great opportunity and a privilege to be the fire marshal for the city of Enid for that long.”
