Farm Credit of Enid recently made a donation of $4,000 to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma, which will be doubled thanks to a matching gift from CoBank, the Denver-based cooperative bank that serves Farm Credit associations around the U.S.
“As an association representing agricultural producers, we want to do our part to insure that the abundant food products our farmers produce get to the people who need them most during this challenging time,” said association president Kyle Hohmann.
“It’s important to us to do what we can to support the community, while leveraging the valuable assistance provided by CoBank. We really appreciate them for making an additional $1 million available to help local lending institutions respond to the coronavirus in their communities through their Sharing Success charitable program.”
This isn’t the first time Farm Credit of Enid has donated to Loaves & Fishes or to Faith Farm, the community garden the food pantry began leasing in 2014 to provide fresh, locally grown produce to low-income individuals and families.
“They do such a great job of assisting the community, and we’re very fortunate to have them here in Northwest Oklahoma,” Hohmann said. “We’re glad we can kick in and give them a little additional help right now when demand for food assistance is high.”
In addition to Enid, Loaves & Fishes serves people from 35 rural towns in Northwest Oklahoma. With a large commercial refrigerator and freezer on site, the nonprofit is able to distribute healthy but highly perishable items like fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, and meat.
As a client-choice food center, they also offer a shopping-like experience, which permits those in need to customize their food selections.
In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Loaves & Fishes temporarily switched to handing out pre-packaged food boxes using a drive-through format in their parking lot at 701 E. Maine in Enid. Distribution hours are 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
“Northwest Oklahoma could be looking at a phenomenal wheat crop, depending on how we come out of the recent cold snap, crops are being planted and spring calves are on the ground now,” Hohmann said. “The farm community is resilient, and farmers will continue to produce abundant food to meet our needs during this crisis. We encourage everyone to reach out and do what they can to support our local communities, and together we will get through this, as we look forward to better days ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.