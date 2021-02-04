Enid Event Company is hosting the It's All About the Adventure race on Feb. 27.
Registration fee is $25 per team. A team can be as many people as can be safely seated in a vehicle.
At 7 a.m. the day of the race, teams will be given 24 clues. Each clue will lead them to a location in or around Enid. They will have 12 hours to solve all 24 clues and collect their team's token from each location. The first team to turn in all 24 tokens wins.
"I want to encourage people to get out and explore their city even in times when larger gatherings may not be something they feel safe doing," said Tammy Wilson, owner of Enid Event Company. "This is something that can be done with friends or family in the safety of your own vehicle without a lot of contact with other people."
The winning team will receive a cash prize. A full list of rules and the registration information can be found at www.enidevents.com or on the Enid Event Company Facebook page. For more information, email info@enidevents.com or call (580) 402-6732.
