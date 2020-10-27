Enid Elks Lodge will host a Halloween trick-or-treat party for community children, 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the lodge parking lot at 520 W. Oxford.
Terry McGinnis, a member with Enid Elks Lodge, said Elks members started brainstorming when they realized COVID-19 would preclude regular trick-or-treating for many families.
"We hate to see the children miss out on something, so we came up with a plan to safely get trick-or-treat candy to the kids," McGinnis said. "You don't want to see kids miss out on things if we can help it, and that's what we're trying to do, is give them a safe place to go trick-or-treating."
McGinnis said all the candy is individually packaged in baggies to minimize exposure. Members raised the funds to provide the candy, and Elks members will be handing it out at the Halloween event.
Providing the event is in line with the Elks' focus on community service, McGinnis said.
"The Elks are community oriented," he said. "We do a lot of support work and help and donations to different organizations, like Our Daily Bread, or for Wounded Warriors and our veterans. Everything we earn, we turn back to the community in donations or helping people out."
Saturday's Halloween event is free and open to the public.
For more information on Elks projects and membership, contact the lodge at (580) 233-2104.
