ENID, Okla. — The time has come again for Crazy Days sales in Enid

Sales are scheduled Friday and Saturday.

The sales are held every year, usually in the last weekend of July, said Natalie Rapp, Main Street Enid executive director.

“In terms of retail attraction, I think we’re gonna have a lot of people that drive into Enid … I’m sure there’s an influx of people that come to Enid to shop on that particular weekend looking for bargains,” said Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce

Most shops across downtown plan some sort of sale, Rapp said. Dependent on the weather, some stores will include outdoor stalls.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic during this time,” she said. I"t’s a time for people to support local businesses."

