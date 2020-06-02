Enid community members address BLM protests, Floyd death

ENID, Okla. — Dozens of residents filled the Enid City Commission’s meeting chamber of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. municipal complex Tuesday evening to speak out about the Black Lives Matter/anti-police brutality protests gripping the nation.
With 20 speakers on the roll for public comment, Mayor George Pankonin moved the agenda item to the beginning of the meeting before the commission moved onto regular business.
Several prominent members of Enid’s black community addressed the city commission with their grievances, personal stories and hopes for peace and change in the wake of the death of a black Minnesota man at the hands of white police officers.
A demonstration echoing the same sentiments was held downtown earlier Tuesday.
Enid resident Milton Mitchell, a former mayoral candidate, said the systemic racism in the city and nation’s justice system has set up black men and women to fail and fear for their lives every day.
“Every time I get in my car, I’m extremely conscious of what I’m doing. I’m always concerned that I’m going to be pulled over for absolutely no reason whatsoever,” he told commissioners, saying this can and does lead to racial profiling and even extrajudicial assault.
Dozens of protests and demonstrations have taken place across the United States since video leaked on Memorial Day of a white police officer pinning to the ground Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who is black, until Floyd died. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three others have not been charged.
Demonstrations in cities nationwide frequently have turned violent, often with rioters looting businesses, property and vehicles, or more frequently officers targeting protesters — as well as journalists — in violation of city curfew laws through the use of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets or physical force.
2/. An aerial shot of the same incident.— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) May 31, 2020
It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured...luckily. #BlacklivesMaters #brooklynprotest #riots2020 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
(Via @pgarapon)pic.twitter.com/yFG1NGiCNF
Another demonstration in Enid is planned for noon Sunday in front of the administration building, at 401 W. Garriott. Enid resident Demetrius Office also is planning a town hall meeting with city officials and leaders, set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Stride Bank Center.
Enid resident Maria Eaves emphasized systemic racial profiling, as well, telling commissioners that Enid police officers for seven months targeted her son, who is black, over a series of traffic stops, contacts, searches and detainments as he worked as a food delivery driver.
According to data she provided commissioners, 13% of all known race contacts in Enid by Street Crimes Unit officers were black; 14% resulted in arrests.
Black residents make up 3.5% of the Enid population, in what Eaves called “a very clear overrepresentation” of reported street crimes.
“We’re operating in a time and place where I have public data that says this is a public health risk for my three sons,” she said.
Enid NAACP President Lanita Norwood told commissioners she shouldn’t have to be scared if her son goes the store to get a soda and won’t come back.
She held up pamphlets from the NAACP, the oldest national grassroots-based civil rights organization, about how black parents can have “The Talk” with their children about how to react when interacting with police. She said the local chapter intends to start meeting again with local law enforcement and city officials.
She then referred to the 2016 death of Anthony Huff, who died in police custody in the Garfield County jail after being left strapped to a chair for 55 hours without food, water or medical attention. Huff, 58, had been arrested for public intoxication.
“We wouldn’t do that to our best dog — or our worst dog,” she said.
The county later settled a lawsuit by Huff's family for $12.5 million, and jail administrator Jennifer Shay Niles was sentenced to the same number of hours in Alfalfa County jail.