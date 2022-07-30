ENID, Okla. — Two “Star Wars” actors are scheduled to make appearances at the upcoming Enid Comic Con.
The fifth annual event will be Aug. 6-7 at Stride Bank Center, 301 S Independence. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.
“Star Wars” actors C. Andrew Nelson and Alan Fernandes will make special appearances for photos and autographs, which may be subject to additional charges.
Nelson is best known for having played the character of Darth Vader in the special edition re-release of the original “Star Wars” trilogy, according to organizers, as well as in the “Rebel Assault II” and “Dark Force” games.
He began playing Vader for Lucasfilm in 1994, and has portrayed the role for film, commercials, television shows, prints, games and live appearances. Nelson has spent more time in the official Vader costume than any other actor, according to information provided by organizers.
Fernandes is the only living actor to have portrayed a Tusken Raider in the original 1977 “Star Wars” (later renamed “Episode IV: A New Hope”). He was one of two animal trainers who worked with the elephant who played the Bantha in the desert scenes.
Vendors will be on hand for attendees who wish to buy, sell and trade comics, toys and pop culture memorabilia. Cosplay is highly encouraged, and there will be contests throughout the event featuring as yet undetermined cash prizes courtesy of Visit Enid.
There also will be a Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament at noon Saturday. There is to be a $10 entry fee, and contestants are asked to bring their own controllers if possible.
Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/EnidComicCon2022, and at the second floor of Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $10, and there are no two-day passes.
