Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.