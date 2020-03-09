ENID, Okla. — Enid Civitan Club is offering a new subscription flag service for homes and business in Enid.
The Rev. Kenneth Wade, secretary of Enid Civitan Club, said the Civitans have offered a flag service for Enid homes and businesses for more than 25 years.
In the past, the Civitans have sold subscriptions for members to place flags at subscribers' addresses on specific holidays, such as Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
However, Wade said, in recent years the club membership hasn't been able to keep up with physically placing the flags on those holidays.
So, they're offering the new service, which will provide flags, poles and holders to any who wish to display the American flag.
For $50 per year, the Civitans will provide a 3-by-5-foot American flag on an 8-foot pole, set a pipe holder level with the ground and replace any flag that becomes worn or unserviceable.
Participants can put the flag out any day they wish, Wade said, as long as they agree to abide by two rules of flag etiquette: do not fly it during inclement weather; and do not fly it after dark, unless it is illuminated.
Wade said the new subscription service is an important way for the Civitans to keep serving their patriotic roots.
"One of our creed statements is supporting the flag of our country, so anything that reminds people our flag is what represents us is worthwhile," he said. "We have people giving their lives to support the flag, so the least I can do is show I support my country and the people who give their lives to protect it."
To subscribe to the flag service, mail a check for $50 made payable to Enid Civitan Club, along with your name and address, to Box 1442, Enid, OK 73702. For more information call (580) 484-6666 or (580) 747-6048.
In order to have flags available by Memorial Day, subscriptions need to be received by May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.