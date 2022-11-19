City of Enid administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and the Recycle Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The library will also be closed Saturday.
The landfill will be closed Thursday and will be opened 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Meadowlake Golf Course will be closed Thursday and will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Enid Public Transportation Authority (EPTA) will not operate Thursday and Friday, but Enid Transit will operate Saturday.
Due to the holiday, Thursday’s regular trash route will be collected Monday, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, as well as on Thursday, Dec. 1. All other trash collection days will remain the same.
