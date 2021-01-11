ENID, Okla. — Enid area media including the News & Eagle will hold a forum on Jan. 26 for candidates in the city’s Feb. 9 city commission races.
All eight candidates in Enid’s regular ward elections have been invited to attend and will answer questions to be submitted by the public and chosen by members of the local media, who also will provide questions of their own.
The forum will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of Stride Bank Center and is open to the public. Enid Buzz Digital Director Frank Baker will moderate the evening.
Participating media organization are Enid News & Eagle, Williams Broadcasting, Chisholm Trail Broadcasting Co. and Enid Buzz.
A later announcement will be made once all candidates have confirmed their participation.
Wards 3, 4 and 6 are up for election next month. A special recall election also will be held Feb. 9, but will not be included in the forum.
Tables for participants and chairs for the public will be socially distanced, and face coverings will be required in the ballroom, as following city mandate.
The forum will be live-streamed on local media’s social media platforms and broadcast on 103.1 KOFM and 107.1 KNID. The city of Enid will air the debate on social media, as well, and provide a DVD to Suddenlink to later air on Channel 12.
Questions from readers can be submitted ahead of the forum on any of the news sites’ social media posts or by email, and are subject to editing. Questions to the News & Eagle specifically can be emailed to enidnews@enidnews.com.
