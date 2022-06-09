ENID, Okla. — A local church has set up a memorial to the 21 victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre that happened May 24, 2022.
The Christ United Methodist Church's memorial — which is at 2418 W. Randolph — features 19 small chairs and two large ones placed in the shape of a cross.
Shari Long, chairwoman of finance and lifelong member of Christ United, said she was inspired to create the memorial after seeing one similar set up by a church in North Carolina.
“(It was a way to) be a part of it,” Long said. “We are so far away from it all but (the shooting) was close.”
Nineteen children and two teachers died May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The shooter was shot and killed by responding officers.
The church plans to keep the memorial in place until the final funeral for the Uvalde victims has taken place.
