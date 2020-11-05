Enid Cheer will have a Veterans Day fun run Sunday at Crosslin Park.
Organizers also are asking people to bring donations to be distributed at the VA or those in need. Items sought are non-perishable food items, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, 3-in-1 body wash, combs, razors, socks, underwear, layering clothes (shirts and long johns), coats and sweatshirts, shoes, hats, scarves and gloves. All donated items must be new and in the original packaging. VA does not accept used items.
Cost is $20 per participant and includes a long-sleeve event shirt and an American flag bandana. A $10 registration is available, but does not include the shirt or bandana.
To register, contact any Enid cheerleader in middle school or high school, or go to the Enid Cheer page on Facebook and send a message.
Checkin will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Walkers will start at 2 p.m., with runners starting at 2:30 p.m. The event will be at the Crosslin Park trail, which is 2 miles in length. The start/finish line is located near the north parking lot off Purdue.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.