Enid business receives $5,000 MicroEnterprise Grant

Sunny Moon Day Care is the recipient of the first annual Enid Regional Development Alliance MicroEnterprise Grant.
Nine applications were received representing a variety of small businesses in Enid. The $5,000 award is funded by $2,500 from the Community Development Block Grant through the Department of Housing and Urban Development and a $2,500 match by ERDA.
Sunny Moon Day Care is owned and operated by Latoya Peyton. Peyton has more than five years of experience in Early Childhood Education and has operated her own facility for more than a year. The in-home daycare focuses on providing evening care from 2 to 10 p.m. The operation allows parents that work later shifts to have an accredited place for their children to go.
“I first give honor to God who provides this love I have for children," Peyton said. "Believing in my own dream was one thing, and support from family was a nudge forward; but ERDA's investment and recognition as I work to grow in Enid is tremendously significant. Their contribution will provide equipment and knowledge I need to further my dream.”
“ERDA is thrilled to provide funding to a small business owner who provides such a valuable service in our community,” said ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell. “Especially during this time, quality day care services are in short supply and evening childcare is even more difficult to find. We look forward to working with Mrs. Peyton to help her continue to grow her business in Enid.”
ERDA will offer the MicroEnterprise Program again during the 2020-2021 fiscal year and will increase the award amount and number of recipients. Details of the application process will be released in the fall.
For more information, contact Trent Misak at (580) 233-4232 or trent@growenid.com.
