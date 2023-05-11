ENID, Okla. — Enid on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, hosted a Lt. Governor’s Travel & Tourism Summit, the first of four to be held this year throughout the state.
The event was hosted by Visit Enid, and focused on how local business owners have helped promote Enid’s tourism, as well as how members of other communities can better promote the tourism in their respective areas.
During the event, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, as well as local business owners Kelly Tompkins, of Hive Appeal and Enid Hubub; Lafe Coldwater, owner and operator of Enid Axe; and Kyle Williams, president of Jiffy Trip and the driving force of bringing The One to Enid, spoke on how impactful tourism is around Enid and the state.
Tourism is Oklahoma’s third-largest economic driver, Pinnell said, with $10.2 billion generated in 2022, setting a new record in that regard.
Tompkins, who along with her husband Ty, has helped incorporate dozens of murals around town, with 42 being completed since 2015 and more in the works. Tompkins said having colorful and engaging murals around town is a strong way to promote Enid.
“I incorporated art of all kinds into all kinds of events and projects and just fun things downtown because it helps connect people and it just makes people happy and smile and all those good things,” she said. “And then we also noticed how people like to be part of things and like, be able to paint part of the wall. And I wanted to show people we can have colorful happy things just because it’s colorful and happy. So basically, what happened is that every mural inspired two more and that’s how it grew.”
She said after she left Main Street Enid right before the pandemic, public art was something that was being funded during the shutdown, which helped Hive Appeal continue to grow.
“I didn’t know that my husband and I would end up painting murals ourselves. But I quit Main Street Enid right before the pandemic,” she said. “And thankfully, people were paying for public art during the shutdown. It was our happy accident pandemic. And I couldn’t be more grateful for the things that led to that happening because I really just like to do things that make people smile and lift their day because we all need that so much.”
Tompkins also talked about the benefit of reimagining things like bike racks and benches into a more artful style, which makes them stand out more and attracts people to return to certain areas.
Williams, who was front and center in bringing The One, the world’s largest live-cut Christmas tree, to Enid, talked about how he has never been afraid to try new things as a business owner. He said he thought of a goal of having the world’s largest live-cut Christmas tree and did research to ensure that.
“You really have to think big and not be afraid. And we didn’t know what we were doing,” he said. “We started out and I said I want to go find the tallest tree. We got a 125-foot tree. We said we didn’t want to be second place. We said let’s go for a 140-foot tree. It’s people coming together. We will make it sustainable. We also want to represent our faith and our community. And so we don’t back off from that with anybody, but it is why we celebrate Christmas.”
Coldwater opened Enid Axe in the midst of the pandemic, a time when many people were looking for somewhere to be able to hangout amid the closures of many industries. He said the pandemic presented an opportunity to engage with people and other businesses to collaborate and create a place unique to Enid.
“It was right for the community and out of COVID, that’s what allowed us to do that. And so that’s what honestly the community is,” Coldwater said. “What drove us to put the name Enid Axe out there because it represents Enid. And when you search Enid it brings up all the great things that it has and we get to be part of them. So the, the community was right and it’s still right and you see it by these businesses that are teaming up and doing things together. The greatest compliment is when people walk in there and they say, ‘Wow, this has changed,’ but you know they were there last week.”
Pinnell said one of the issues he campaigned on was the importance of the tourism and hospitality industry, citing the importance of promoting the state’s tourism, as well as promoting small businesses and main streets, especially in the rural areas of Oklahoma. He said when people come to Oklahoma, their eyes are opened to the possibilities in the state.
“And they probably had a completely different perception of the state of Oklahoma after they actually visited Oklahoma. And it is true, we have to change perceptions that people have of the state of Oklahoma and that it’s very difficult to do if I can’t get them here physically, get them here to visit your shops to visit a state park. I don’t care if it’s a softball tournament or book in a tent camping spot at Roman Nose State Park, whatever it is, we’ve got to get people here.”
Pinnell said the state’s budget for promoting tourism is $5 million, with a bill in the works that would raise that to $7 million.
“If you want to see America, you have to truly see Oklahoma. We have something to sell, but you’ve got have money to promote it,” Pinnell said.
He said Enid is a strong example of thinking outside the box to promote tourism, as well as providing current residents with more reasons to stay in the area long-term.
“I love what Enid has been doing here and there are investments that Enid has made in arts programs, expanding trail programs, downtown main street development,” Pinnell said. “If you want to keep next year’s talent in your communities that is a fact you have to have things for them to do.”
Pinnell said the more the people of Oklahoma are able to collaborate with one another, the more beneficial it is to all involved.
“Rising tide lifts all boats. You should be working with your tribal nations as well,” Pinnell said. “Thankfully, we have a lot of our tribes inside the state that are spending a lot of money today when it comes to tourism operations. I’m thankful that they’re spending hundreds of thousands, really, truly, millions of dollars promoting the state of Oklahoma. It’s really reinforcing and helping driving people to some of the museums that we have around the state, too. Make sure that you’re partnering with people in your backyard and taking another look at that with that.”
