The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County hosted its annual Author Fest on Saturday featuring authors from the Enid area and around Oklahoma in an event open to the public.
Margo Holmes, adult program and development coordinator at the library, said she started Enid Author Fest in 2017, and has been held annually since, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic. She said there were 34 authors present this year, and that number has gone up in the years since the pandemic.
Holmes said the library being able to host Author Fest provides the community with a chance to meet an author, especially local ones.
“I think that a library needs to support local authors, and this is a great way to do it,” Holmes said. “It’s a way that the authors, a lot of them are from all over the state, so they may not see each other very often. So it’s great for them to network, to hear about other conferences going on. And it’s really exciting, I think, for the public to meet an author and to maybe buy a signed book.”
A.J. Hard from Oklahoma City attended Enid Author Fest for the first time Saturday. He has been an author for 10 years, and said he has written 48 books in the children’s thrillers and fantasy genres. He said being able to interact with other authors is always an opportunity to learn something new.
“It’s very interesting. Being able to share ideas and even develop different tactics on story ideas and some marketing strategies,” Hard said. “Being able to get known by other people is very fantastic.”
R.J. ReevShilberg, from Mustang, said she’s been an author for about a year and a half, and has been a teacher for a number of years, which led her to write children’s books. She said she has been to a few author festivals, and enjoys learning all she can.
“It’s very exciting. I was very anxious this morning because I’m still new at this,” ReevShilberg said. “It took about an hour and a half to get here, but I probably left three hours early just to make sure everything was in order. so I was a little nervous but excited at the same time.”
She said she had worked on her first book for about a decade before having something tangible, and has now five that have been published and two more that are in the works. She said she would like to eventually get to a point where she is able to go to a school, by request, and work with students with drama. She said she would like provide students an opportunity to get on stage and perform a story.
Amy Prokopis, an Enid native and counselor at Enid High School, recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her first book being published. She joked she is that classic story of a person who was writing since she could hold a pencil, and that she was always writing with a dream of one day getting her work published.
She said a few years ago, she had interest from some publishers, but was hearing a lot of the same responses, ranging from them liking the book but being booked for the rest of the year or that they didn’t have the time at that point to fit her into the schedule. That led to her wanting to self-publish.
“And I decided there’s really never a perfect time to do anything, you just kind of make it happen,” Prokopis said. “So I decided to publish for myself. I’m my own publishing house, I’m my own boss, and I just took the first step and it’s been everything I hoped it would be.”
Said she has gotten to a point where she could write a draft of a book in a month, although publication is a six-month process. She said she took part in Author Fest for the second time this year, and since publishing her first book, now has two books published with a third set to release in May. She said being able to showcase her books at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County brings her situation full circle
“It’s great for the community, for one, to get everybody out, but the best way to learn and get better at your craft is to talk to people who do the same things,” Prokopis said. “Find out what works for them, just their process, because sometimes something in their process works for you, so that makes a gigantic difference for me. And then being local, having grown up in Enid, this event is just kind of close to home for me in that sense. It’s amazing that I was able to grow up as a kid coming into this library picking up books to go home and read, and now I’m sitting here with my own books. So it’s kind of full circle for me.”
