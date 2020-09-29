Enid attorney suspended from practicing law

Enid attorney Robert Faulk has been suspended from practicing law, in the wake of pleading guilty to felony and misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse.
Oklahoma Bar Association, following Oklahoma's Rules Governing Disciplinary Proceedings, submitted to Oklahoma Supreme Court records of Faulk's judgment and sentence in the felony case.
According to the Rules Governing Disciplinary Proceedings, "Upon receipt of the certified copies of Judgment and Sentence on a plea of guilty, order deferring judgment and sentence, indictment or information and the judgment and sentence, the Supreme Court shall by order immediately suspend the lawyer from the practice of law until further order of the Court."
The Supreme Court issued Monday an order of immediate interim suspension, immediately suspending Faulk from the practice of law.
Faulk has until Oct. 5 to show "why this order of interim suspension should be set aside," according to the court's order. Oklahoma Bar Association has until Oct. 19 to respond.
Faulk has until Nov. 3 to "show cause in writing why a final order of discipline should not be imposed, to request a hearing, or to file a brief and any evidence tending to mitigate the severity of discipline." Oklahoma Bar Association then will have until Nov. 18 to respond.
Faulk was reached by the News & Eagle on Tuesday morning and declined to comment on the suspension.
Faulk was sentenced Sept. 4 after pleading guilty to two charges of domestic abuse related to a May 2019 incident.
Faulk pleaded guilty to a felony count of domestic abuse-prior pattern of physical abuse. He received a two-year deferred sentence, supervised by Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He also must submit to random drug tests; complete a 52-week domestic violence cessation counseling program with the first year of his probation; and attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous or Celebrate Recovery meetings for the first 18 months of probation. Faulk also must pay a $2,500 fine and court costs.
The other charge Faulk pleaded guilty to was a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse. He received a one-year suspended sentence and must pay court costs. The sentence will run consecutively to the felony count.
