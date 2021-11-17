Enid attorney Dustin E. Conner has been named to serve a three-year term on Oklahoma Bar Association’s Board of Governors starting in January.
He will be part of the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors, which meets monthly and governs the association. He will represent Supreme Court Judicial District Four, which consists of Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Harper, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties.
Conner is a shareholder at the Enid office of Gungoll, Jackson, Box and Devoll PC, where he practices in the areas of banking, agriculture and natural resources law, oil and gas, estate planning, probate, real estate and civil litigation. He joined the firm in August 2011 after receiving his law degree with honors from the Oklahoma City University School of Law. While in law school, he was a member of the Phi Delta Phi honor fraternity. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 2006.
He previously served on the OBA Young Lawyers Division Board of Directors and has been involved in Oklahoma 4-H since childhood. He serves as a Garfield County 4-H Foundation board member and as a coach for the Garfield County 4-H shotgun shooting sports team. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, hunting, trapshooting and attending OSU sporting events.
James R. Hicks of Tulsa will fill the role of president, Brian T. Hermanson of Ponca City will serve as president-elect and Miles T. Pringle of Oklahoma City will serve as vice president. Ardmore attorney Michael C. Mordy, the current OBA president, will remain on the OBA Board of Governors for one year as immediate past president.
Also to serve on the OBA Board of Governors representing their respective Supreme Court judicial districts are S. Shea Bracken of Edmond and Allyson E. Dow of Norman. They will serve three-year terms. Angela Ailles Bahm of Oklahoma City will also serve a three-year term as a member at large. Dylan D. Erwin of Oklahoma City will serve a one-year term as OBA Young Lawyers Division chairperson.
New officers and Board of Governors members will take office Jan. 1, 2022.
