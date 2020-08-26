Enid Area Horseshoe Pitching Club is hoping to host its fall season, after having to cancel the spring season due to COVID-19.
The club, a sanctioned National Horseshoe Pitching Association Club, has been in Enid for more than 30 years.
An organizational meeting for the fall season is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the horseshoe courts in South Meadowlake Park. All are invited to attend the organizational meeting. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs so the club doesn't have to wipe down the picnic tables and benches for COVID precautions.
According to a press release, the club "strives to encourage new members, both young and old, experienced or newcomers, to consider joining us."
The club will host the state doubles horseshoe tournament on Sept. 19.
For more information on tournaments, contact Charlotte Bowen at (580) 635-2227, and for information on the club contact Jim Hudson at (580) 977-9284.
