ENID, Okla. — The Enid area could see several inches of snow late Thursday into Friday, according to National Weather Service.
The Thursday morning NWS forecast shows a swath of Northwest Oklahoma could receive 3-4 inches of snow, with an 80% chance of snow after midnight through 1 p.m. Friday for the Enid area. Enid is expected to see 2-3 inches of snow overnight and into Friday, according to the NWS.
Along with the snow will come colder temperatures and a strong north wind.
“Higher snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible across northern Oklahoma,” a statement from NWS reads. “Most accumulations will be between midnight Thursday night through noon Friday. Also during this time frame, strong northerly winds and cold air will create wind chill values near and below zero.”
There also is a chance of a wintry mix Thursday morning, Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, wrote in a Facebook post.
“Whatever we do receive, it will be colder so prepare for some more winter weather over the next several days,” the post reads. “Finally, road conditions may become slick over the next several days so slow down and drive carefully.”
Thursday should see increasing clouds in the Enid area, according to NWS. The high temperature is expected to be around 36, with a north wind at 15-20 mph, gusting to 28 mph.
Along with the possibility of snow Thursday night, the low is expected to be around 20. The wind will be from the north at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 28 mph.
Friday will see a high around 36, according to NWS, with a north wind at 13-16 mph, gusting to 24 mph.
The low Friday is expected to be around 13.
Skies will clear Friday night and high temperatures will increase through the weekend, from the upper-40s Saturday to the mid-60s on Sunday.
