A wintry mix of snow, rain and freezing rain is expected to continue Friday in the Enid area, according to National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning was issued by NWS until noon Friday and includes Garfield, Grant, Alfalfa, Major, Blaine and Kingfisher counties in Northwest Oklahoma.
"Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch," the warning states. "Locally higher amounts of snow to 6 inches are possible. Blowing snow may reduce visibility."
The bulk of the snow and ice in the Enid area was expected during the overnight hours, with NWS showing 3-7 inches of snow and sleet possible. Ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch was possible.
The forecast for Friday calls for snow possibly mixed with freezing rain after 9 a.m., according to NWS, then gradually ending. Less than an inch of new snow is expected.
The high Friday is expected to be near 36. North wind will be 14-22 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.
There is a 20% chance of more snow Friday night, with a low around 27, according to NWS.
Skies should clear Saturday nd the high reach 39.
Skies will remain clear int o next week, with highs reaching 50 by Monday, according to NWS.
