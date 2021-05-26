Much of Oklahoma is under a threat of severe weather Thursday evening and night, with the biggest threats being large hail and damaging winds.
In a hazardous weather outlook released Wednesday, National Weather Service also said heavy rain and flooding could be possible across north central Oklahoma.
"There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday evening and overnight across most of Oklahoma into parts of western north Texas," according to NWS. "Large, possibly significant, hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, though during the early evening there will also be a low tornado risk."
Much of the state, including Garfield and surrounding counties, is in an enhanced risk for severe storms, according to NWS. The threats include hail up to baseball size and wind gusts in excess of 80 mph from the late afternoon Thursday into early Friday morning.
The Enid area is in a marginal risk for flash flooding, according to NWS, while a slight risk exists for eastern and southern Oklahoma.
For Enid, the NWS forecast calls for a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, Thursday, mainly after 4 p.m.
The high is expected to be near 84, with a south wind at 10-15 mph, with gusts to 21 mph, and shifting to the west-northwest in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, mainly before 1 a.m., according to NWS. The low is expected to be near 55.
There is a slight chance of more storms Friday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 74, according to NWS.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms persists into the middle of next week.
