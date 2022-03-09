ENID, Okla. — The Enid area could see several inches of snow late Thursday into Friday, according to National Weather Service.
The current NWS forecast shows a large swatch of Northwest Oklahoma could receive 3-4 inches of snow.
According to NWS, there is a 60% chance of snow after midnight, with a 40% chance of snow Friday before noon.
Along with the snow will come colder temperatures and a strong north wind.
"Higher snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible across northern Oklahoma," a statement from NWS reads. "Most accumulations will be between midnight Thursday night through noon Friday. Also during this time frame, strong northerly winds and cold air will create wind chill values near and below zero."
There also is a chance of a wintry mix Thursday morning, Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, said in a Facebook post.
"Whatever we do receive, it will be colder so prepare for some more winter weather over the next several days," the post reads. "Finally, road conditions may become slick over the next several days so slow down and drive carefully."
Thursday should see increasing clouds in the Enid area, according to NWS. The high temperature is expected to be around 39, with a north wind at 11-21 mph, gusting to 31 mph.
Along with the possibility of snow Thursday night, the low is expected to be around 19. The wind will be from the north at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.
Friday will see a high around 37, according to NWS, with a north wind at 13-16 mph, gusting to 24 mph.
The low Friday is expected to be around 12.
Skies will clear Friday night and high temperatures will increase through the weekend, from the upper-40s Saturday to the mid-60s on Sunday.
