A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of the state — including all of Northwest Oklahoma — as more snow is expected Tuesday.
The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to National Weather Service.
"Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible," NWS stated in the advisory.
There is a 90% chance of snow, mainly after noon Tuesday, for the Enid area, according to NWS. There is a 40% chance of more snow Tuesday night.
The high temperature for Tuesday should be 32, according to NWS, with a low that night of 22.
The sun will come out Wednesday, although temperatures will remain cold. The high Wednesday is expected around 36, according to NWS.
Temperatures are expected to climb the rest of the week, with the high reaching 42 on Thursday and 52 by Sunday.
