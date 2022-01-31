ENID, Okla. — Enid could see 4-8 inches of snow from a storm system that will move into the area Tuesday.
"It should be all rain (Tuesday) throughout the day," said Mike Honigsberg, certified director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management. "We could see heavier rain here in Northwest Oklahoma, which we desperately need."
Tuesday night should see more rain before midnight, with a shift to snow mixed with freezing rain and sleet, then snow, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
What type of precipitation Enid receives Tuesday night depends on how fast and far the temperature drops, Honigsberg said.
"We could see some freezing rain, or it may just turn to snow, depending on how cold it is," Honigsberg.
Snow is expected to continue through Thursday night, according to NWS.
"Timing is everything," Honigsberg said. "We could see 4-8 inches, then we will have to see what happens.
"We will have some travel issues here."
City of Enid Roadway Maintenance Department workers are prepping equipment, Derrick G. Silas Sr., city director of communications, said.
Workers will clear snow in first responder areas first, then move to arterial streets. They will begin working 12-hour shifts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Silas said.
Honigsberg also is concerned about wind chill values, as low temperatures are expected to reach into single digits Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.
"My biggest concern will be the wind chill," he said in a Facebook post Monday.
The Enid area could see wind chills down to minus 15 to minus 20, he said.
"Make sure you have your animals and pets properly take care of in the dangerously low temps," Hongisberg said.
NWS issued a winter storm watch for the state of Oklahoma on Monday afternoon.
"Heavy mixed precipitation is possible," the watch reads. "Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches are possible across Oklahoma ... with higher amounts possible in northern Oklahoma. In addition, ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch or greater are possible mainly in central and southeastern Oklahoma."
In addition, wind gusts to 35 mph will produce wind chill values well below zero, according to NWS.
"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," according to NWS. "The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken."
The Enid area forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m., according to NWS. For Tuesday night, there is a 90% chance of rain before 1 a.m., then snow possibly mixed with rain and sleet.
There is a 90% chance of snow Wednesday and an 80% chance Wednesday night, according to NWS. The chance drops to 50% Friday and 30% Thursday night.
Highs are expected in the 50s Tuesday, the 20s Wednesday and the teens Thursday, according to NWS. Lows are expected in the single digits Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.
