Enid Animal Control is seeking volunteers to help out at the shelter, provide attention to and help socialize future pets, and aid in getting more pets adopted.
Adoption and volunteer coordinator Erica Huffman said volunteers were needed each day of the week and outside of normal shelter hours.
“We’re going to need volunteers to help before we open and after we close on Saturdays and Sundays. It would be nice if they could stay and help clean up a bit,” she said.
“The main thing we’re going to be doing is more play groups and socialization of the dogs. We need an abundance of different people for these dogs to get used to.”
Huffman said the animals at the shelter get used to the staff but need to interact with other people to make them more adoptable or to qualify for rescue groups.
Huffman also said with spring approaching, she will need volunteers who can assist at adoption events, usually held on weekends.
Director Allen Elder said he’d like to see more people from the community out at the shelter.
“I’d like to see the community get more involved,” he said. “I’d like to see more people come out here and spend more time with the animals and get more education about the animals. It’s healthier for the animals to be walked, played with and talked to.”
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and pass a background check. Huffman said potential volunteers also must be interviewed to learn more about their interest and experience with animals in a shelter setting.
Volunteers younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the requirements and has been approved to volunteer.
Applications are available from Enid Animal Control, 1200 S. 10th, which is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
