ENID, Okla. — “It’s a hobby of a thousand hobbies,” Enid resident James Popham said about becoming an amateur radio operator.
He explained how one aspect of the “hobby” leads to a new method, which in turn leads to some other pathway of communication. And before one realizes it, he said, the enthusiast is learning so many new ways to reach out to others throughout the world.
That communication, which is just a hobby on many days, can become critical at any moment to first responders and other community officials, Popham said, and that is why members of the Enid Amateur Radio Organization were at Crosslin Park Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023.
“That's why we're here,” said Ryan Sudlow, vice president of EARO. “That is the whole point of the Enid Amateur Radio Organization … to provide a service for our community.”
It also was a way to showcase what the members of EARO can do in case of emergency, and an outlet to help them prepare for such instances, Popham said.
“It is to help in the emergency process that you prepare for, to keep communications open for people in those times,” he said.
The enthusiasm evident on both men’s faces when talking about EARO and ham radios was contagious, even as the technical aspects of the radios, repeaters, frequencies and even interference from the sun they described were a little mind-boggling.
But that’s the beauty of Enid Amateur Radio Organization, said Popham, who took the reins as organization’s president after just a few years of membership. Those who have been a part of EARO for years step forward right away to help you out, he said, and if it something new to them they all learn together.
“I knew they were my group, just immediately, because they're basically like your grandpa, willing to help do anything, but they're going to joke with you and give you a nudge and give you a hard time and, you know, that kind of thing,” Popham said. “So they made me feel real welcome real quick.”
He was introduced to amateur radios in the 1990s as a member of Civil Air Patrol, but when life got started he put that away and joined the military and the workforce.
Ironically, it was a military buddy who got him back into radio life after Popham had retired in 2016 from the National Guard.
“He moved to North Carolina, and he told me, ‘Hey, if you get your amateur license I'll send you a radio.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ And … he actually even sent me a book to study by,” he said.
Once he studied that book and continued to educate himself more about amateur radios, he obtained his FCC license and was able to transmit.
“I haven’t looked back,” he said.
His first contact was with past EARO president Jim Faubion, who in addition to showing him the ropes has become his mentor.
He still talks to him three or four times a week, Popham said, adding he’s not the only one Faubion has taken under his wing when it comes to amateur radio.
“But yeah, he’s taught me a lot. Very giving guy, mainly with this time, because you have to sit and listen to help people work through problems that they have in their radio stuff.”
Much of the progress made by the group is thanks to Faubion, he said.
‘All that radio traffic’
Saturday’s high temperature topped out in the mid-90s Saturday at Crosslin, but weather apps reported it felt like 102, with a moderate heat-risk. About 20 EARO members, men and women, enjoyed the shade of the big pavilion and a nice breeze while attempting to make contact with members of the international Amateur Radio Relay League around the world during the ARRL summer field day.
Radios crackled under the pavilion roof, evidence of transmissions fighting to be heard around the globe.
“Everybody, everywhere, is trying to talk to each other at the moment,” Sudlow said. “So that's why you're hearing all that radio traffic there, that they're having a harder time hearing each other because absolutely everybody's out doing this at the moment.”
Some examples of community needs for EARO and other like organizations utilizing amateur radios are emergencies, such as when tornadoes hit in Northwest Oklahoma, bringing down communications, or mundane tasks such as providing a means of communication between fireworks and symphony officials at the annual fireworks show at Meadowlake Park.
And, sometimes, the mundane can turn into an emergency, Popham said, such as when emergency officials found themselves relying on the amateur radio operators — who were providing assistance to coordinate all the working parts — at the Boston Marathon in 2013. Communications were suddenly overwhelmed in the aftermath of a bomb, and ham radios became vital in that emergency.
Sudlow said Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is another example of emergency officials relying on amateur radio to help deal with the emergency.
“It was your ham radio operators that were the first ones to be able to reestablish communications into New Orleans,” he said.
“So this (field day) is our chance to go through and make sure that our equipment works, that we know how to use it, and make sure we're ready to support our community when we’re in need.”
Popham said another point of the field day, which is held in extreme weather many times to prove that disasters can happen rain or shine, is for ARRL members to “get out of your shack with a portable station.”
So ARRL members on Saturday left their established “shack,” usually their homes where their equipment is more permanent, and set up radios, antennas and other equipment and started to attempt contacts.
Saturday afternoon was busy, as air traffic was high and it was hard to break through, Sudlow said.
But some members were planning to stay through midnight to continue logging in contacts and providing the data to ARRL as part of the event.
The public was welcome to come out and watch, and bonus points were logged if officials attended, which EARO could take advantage of thanks to a visit from Enid Mayor David Mason.
'Giving people'
EARO meets meets monthly in person on the third Thursday of the week beginning at 6 p.m. in the west room at Blaze’s BBQ. The meetings are open to those interested in the club. Group members also check-in via internet check-ins on a weekly basis, Popham said.
The organization has three repeaters — soon to be a fourth — that cover all of Enid and hundreds of miles of Northwest Oklahoma, and they are working with Oklahoma City officials to extend a network that would provide communications between health care facilities in the event of a disaster that limits normal means of contact, Popham said.
EARO also provides assistance at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and help with the local fireworks show, in addition to other varied requests. The group recently loaned a repeater indefinitely to the Shawnee group after a tornado destroyed some of its equipment.
“But that's the community of amateur radio. They are very giving people …” Popham said.
