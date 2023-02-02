Enid AM Too AMBUCS is promoting the mission of AMBUCS through a display at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
The organization's mission is to inspire people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence, through a nationwide network of volunteer chapters, working in partnership with physical, occupational and speech therapists; by providing AmTryke adaptive tricycles, scholarships for therapists and many forms of community service.
During the month of February, Enid AM Too AMBUCS has a display at the library including a child’s adaptive AmTryke, pamphlets and a slide presentation. The organization's goal is to make even more residents of Garfield County aware of what AMBUCS is and what members do.
Anyone who knows a child, adult or veteran who would benefit from an adaptive AmTryke or other adaptive equipment can call the club at (580) 747-2171, email mbucsenidtoo@gmail.com or message on the Facebook page at Enid AM Too AMBUCS. There is no charge for AmTrykes or equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.