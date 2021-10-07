ENID, Okla. — Oct 3-9 is celebrated as National Newspaper Week. The Enid News & Eagle is the primary local news source for Enid, Garfield County and much of Northwest Oklahoma. Enid News & Eagle is published six days a week in print and through an online E-Edition and 24 hours online with regularly updated stories, information, events and notices on enidnews.com and on Facebook.

The Enid News & Eagle is proud of the journalists serving our coverage area. In honor of their work, the News & Eagle will be publishing information about each of our reporters and editors this week.

Kelci McKendrick, reporter

“Hello, my name is Kelci McKendrick, and I’m a reporter with the Enid News & Eagle.”

That’s how I start most of my emails and phone calls every day, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. There are few other jobs where a person gets to be a witness to everyday occurrences and, sometimes, truly historic events.

Before college, I didn’t even think of becoming a journalist. I wanted to major in psychology, but I changed my mind after I received my acceptance letter to the University of Oklahoma. I liked writing, so I figured I could give journalism a shot, and I fell in love with the field. While in college, I worked on the copy and culture desks at the OU Daily and also had two summer internships with the McAlester News-Capital and the Shawnee News-Star.

I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in May 2020, and I became the public safety reporter at the News & Eagle in late November. I love working for smaller newspapers because it gives me the opportunity to meet new people and be passionate about many things with my reporting.

Without community journalism, I think a lot of people would be so much less informed on what’s happening every day and on issues close to home. Whether it’s me reporting on why your neighbor was arrested, our sports editor covering your high schooler’s football game or our city/education reporter covering city commission meetings, we are here to let you know what’s going on locally.

I love to tell people’s stories — your stories. To get in touch with me, feel free to email me at kelcim@enidnews.com.

Tarik Masri, sports editor

I’ve been the sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle since March and have been covering Enid area sports teams for the last year.

In that time, I’ve had the opportunity to cover all kinds of different athletes who are extremely passionate about the sports they play. Prior to working as the sports editor I was a freelance sports reporter for the paper, covering local football and basketball teams.

In college, I worked for the University of Oklahoma’s athletics department as a communications intern and at then at the student newspaper, the OU Daily. During the year and a half I spent at the OU Daily, I got the chance to cover football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s gymnastics.

I’ve known for most of my life that I wanted to pursue a career covering sports, but I didn’t discover my love for writing until college. Now I see how important writing is, and how effective it can be in capturing the drama and emotion of a sporting event.

I hope the stories I write can help shine a light on the athletes around Enid who have spent countless hours perfecting their craft, no matter what sport they’re playing. I think community journalism is important because it addresses the people and issues — or sports — that others might not be paying attention to. tmasri@enidnews.com

