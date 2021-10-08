ENID, Okla. — Oct 3-9 is celebrated as National Newspaper Week. The Enid News & Eagle is the primary local news source for Enid, Garfield County and much of Northwest Oklahoma. Enid News & Eagle is published six days a week in print and through an online E-Edition and 24 hours online with regularly updated stories, information, events and notices on enidnews.com and on Facebook.

The Enid News & Eagle is proud of the journalists serving our coverage area. In honor of their work, the News & Eagle will be publishing information about each of our reporters and editors this week.

Alexander Ewald, copy editor and reporter

Alexander Ewald is a news reporter and copy editor who’s been in the newspaper business since he did a class group project in fifth grade. By high school, he interned at his local paper and eventually led the student newspaper.

Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area but with family in the Tulsa area, Ewald decided to move to the Midwest to study journalism at the University of Oklahoma, and he has since stayed in the Sooner State. During the school year, he worked in several positions at the OU Daily, while in summers out of school, he interned as a reporter at the weekly Oklahoma Gazette, then at the Muskogee Phoenix, another CNHI daily newspaper.

Ewald graduated with a BA in journalism in spring 2013 before moving to Enid that fall to join the staff of the News & Eagle. Initially hired as a copy editor designing the daily pages for the news desk, Ewald also took over designing the weekly Vance Airscoop publication in 2017, while occasionally writing now and then.

Then, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he began regularly reporting, first covering Enid City Commission meetings, then board meetings for Enid Public Schools, before taking over the city and school beats regularly and contributing to the ETown magazine, as well. He also still works for the news desk, while also occasionally photographing his own stories.

“Covering these parts of our community is incredibly personally fulfilling in several ways,” Ewald said. “Part of my job is getting to be creative in how I craft a story or conduct an interview to get the most unique quotes, so I feel a greater sense of purpose in that way. But I also love learning new things that I then get to explain to others in our area, who would hopefully enjoy learning something new, too.”

Ewald lives in Enid with his two dog children, Charlie and Lizzie.

Kat Jeanne, reporter

Kat Jeanne (formerly Kat Kuhlmann Lunn) is a staff reporter with the Enid News & Eagle. She began her career in journalism in 2014 when she started writing and reporting part-time for the Alva Review-Courier and Newsgram.

She attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University and finished her studies at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz., where she received a bachelor’s in marketing.

Kat previously was marketing and communications manager for the Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association in Alva.

She started in her position at the News & Eagle in August 2021.

Growing up in Oklahoma, Kat always has been surrounded by writers and photographers. She credits much of her current career interests to her upbringing.

