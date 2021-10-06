ENID, Okla. — Oct 3-9 is celebrated as National Newspaper Week. The Enid News & Eagle is the primary local news source for Enid, Garfield County and much of Northwest Oklahoma. Enid News & Eagle is published six days a week in print and through an online E-Edition and 24 hours online with regularly updated stories, information, events and notices on enidnews.com and on Facebook.

The Enid News & Eagle is proud of the journalists serving our coverage area. In honor of their work, the News & Eagle will be publishing information about each of our reporters and editors this week.

Kevin Hassler, associate editor

Associate Editor Kevin Hassler has been with the Enid News & Eagle since September 1988. He started at the News & Eagle as a copy editor, and has held various position in the ensuing 33 years.

Prior to coming to Enid, he worked at the Weatherford Daily News and the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise.

His interest in journalism started early — at Enid High School under journalism teacher Cindy Dougherty. He was a member of The Quill newspaper staff as a senior, part of a team that produced an award-winning weekly paper throughout the school year.

From there, he went to the University of Oklahoma as a McMahon Memorial Scholarship recipient. He worked on the staff of The Oklahoma Daily in a variety of positions, from reporter, to copy desk, to sports and copy desk chief.

“I became a journalist because I like to write and I like history,” he said. “When you think about it, journalism is history. We are chronicling the events of each day, preserving that history for coming generations. Community journalism is dear to me because I play a role in letting the people of Enid know what is happening each day in their city.

“Larger newspapers and television stations may come to Enid when something big happens, but they aren’t here day after day, not like the News & Eagle. They aren’t going to report if Enid or Chisholm wins a football game, or if the band receives a superior rating in a contest. They aren’t reporting on city commission meetings. Those are the things a community newspaper does.”

Joe Malan, presentation editor

Presentation Editor Joe Malan graduated from Valparaiso University in 2008 with a BA in new-media/journalism and a minor in physics. His love for astronomy has continued from college — when he was leading planetarium and observatory open houses — to the Enid News & Eagle, where he writes an astronomy column each week.

Malan has spent over a decade in the newspaper business. He began professional work in the field during a paid internship as a contributing reporter at a Northwest Indiana newspaper. In 2009, he moved to Enid, where he worked as a news and sports reporter before becoming a copy editor. He is now presentation editor, ensuring each day’s newspaper looks good, both aesthetically and factually. He also designs ETown Magazine.

“Having been in the journalism field for over a decade, I appreciate good writing that conveys to the public two chief things: communicating important information and providing an outlet of education; and entertaining the audience,” Malan said. “And I hope I can give you a newspaper that’s fun to read at the same time.”

Joe’s wife, Michaelene, is communications specialist at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. They live in Enid with their three cats, Hawthorne, Turner and Pepper.

