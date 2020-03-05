ENDUI team to have enforcement patrol Friday in Garfield County

ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with Enid Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff's Office and other members of Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct a high-visibility impaired driving enforcement patrol in Garfield County on Friday.
While there is not a sobriety checkpoint planned, there will be an increased number of officers, deputies and troopers on the streets in and around Enid and Garfield County looking specifically for impaired drivers.
This enhanced enforcement effort is part of EPD's grant with Oklahoma Highway Safety Office for impaired driving enforcement. In 2018, 375 people were killed in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes in Oklahoma.
Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft , other ride-share service or have a designated driver.
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. These efforts are needed to impact Oklahoma’s impaired driving problem across the state. The locations of these activities are driven by data from Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.
