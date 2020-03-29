An election emergency declaration issued by Oklahoma State Election Board secretary March 18 will impact elections scheduled April 7 in Garfield County,
The election emergency allowed all entities, including those with statutory school board member elections, to reschedule their April 7 elections to another date allowed by law. The declaration was issued in response to the current COVID-19 health crisis, which has resulted in federal, state and local restrictions.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbee said the Garber and Waukomis school board elections have been postponed and rescheduled for June 30.
Absentee ballots issued for the April 7 election are no longer valid and should be destroyed.
Voters who were issued an absentee ballot for the April 7 election only will need to submit a new absentee ballot request for the June 30 election to vote in the rescheduled elections. Absentee ballots can be requested online using the OK Voter Portal at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html.
Applications also an be downloaded at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/index.html.
While Garfield County Court House remains restricted to the public, Garfield County Election Board will continue to conduct business as usual by phone, email and mail. Business hours may be modified due to the unusual circumstances, but calls and emails will be returned in a timely manner. Voters who need to conduct business in person can call or email the election board to make arrangements. Voters also can visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at election.ok.gov for more information.
Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing. For information, contact Garfield County Election Board at (580) 237-6016 or email at GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.