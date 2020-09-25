Enid High School yearbooks still are on sale and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
They can be picked up at the high school business office. Each book costs $55.
ENID - Services for Lavada June Bennett, 83, of Enid, are 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home with burial following at 2:00 pm in Byron-Amorita Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
The Homegoing celebrating the life of Wilbur Pitts, will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel. Services under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at WWW.Brown-Cummings.com
TONKAWA - Memorial service 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, Christian Life Church, Tonkawa. Memorial contributions to Christian Life Church, 115 W. Grand, Tonkawa, OK 74653. Arrangements under the guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances @www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
