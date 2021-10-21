ENID, Okla. — Enid High School will present “Radium Girls,” based on a true story, in one-act fashion on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
The play will be performed in the black box theater in the EHS Performing Arts Center, and then the actors will take part in a One-Act Festival in Edmond this weekend.
“This year we decided we wanted to compete in a festival,” said Linda Outhier, EHS drama and competitive speech teacher. “It is put on by Deer Creek High School and there are eight other schools that are competing.”
The students have been performing their play in a simple performance space, since they are limited on time and set due to the competitive nature of the festival.
During the peak of COVID last year, Outhier was afraid they wouldn’t get to perform a full play, so they used the black box theater, instead of the auditorium, to perform two shorter one acts. The smaller space houses around 125.
“It is a fun space to use and it is different for the kids,” Outhier said.
“Radium Girls” is a book written by D.W. Gregory, adapted into a play and a Netflix movie.
“It’s really a great show. The kids did a great job with it,” Outhier said.
The play is based on a true story, based in the mid-1920s when watch dials were painted with a glowing radium-based paint. As the girl and women who painted the watch dials worked, they found if they licked the brushes, their strokes were more precise. Over the course of several years, they began to fall ill because of the radium. The story follows their journey over the years as they fall ill and ultimately seek justice againstthe corporation that employed them.
The cast has 10 students, and the play is about 50 minutes long. It is the only performance students are doing this fall. Outhier said she plans to have a musical in February 2022 in the full auditorium.
The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are available at the door for $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.