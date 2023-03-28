ENID, Okla. — Enid High School Student Council is raising money during its annual SHOK (Students Helping Other Kids) Week this week to help a local student.
The purpose of SHOK Week is to raise money to assist a community member in need. This year’s recipient is the family of Waller Middle School student Taelynn Brothers, who is fighting leukemia.
“This is a good way to get involved with the city and work with other kids who have goals,” said Emma Sullivan, a ninth-grade council member.
On Wednesday, the Student Council will sponsor its first ever SHOK Carnival, 5:30-7 p.m. in the new Enid High gymnasium.
For a donation of $10, students can compete against each other in 10 games. Students are encouraged to cheer on their classmates by donating $5 to sit in the stands and watch the competition.
Dine-out night is being held at Costello’s Continental Cuisine on Wednesday night. All week, student council members will be selling SHOK shirts.
“It’s lots of work, but it’s for a good cause,” said Sage Haffner, who is a 10th-grader and member of the student council.
Ryan Costello has been an English teacher at Enid High for 10 years and student council sponsor for four years.
“A couple of those years being a sponsor doesn’t count because of COVID, but we are back going strong again,” Costello said.
So far this year, members have done a handful of fundraisers, including Valentine sales for EHS students and dine-out nights at Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse, Swadley’s BBQ, Chick-fil-A and McAlister’s.
