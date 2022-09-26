ENID, Okla. — Law enforcement was called to Enid High School on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, after a student made a verbal threat.

“Proper action was immediately taken with law enforcement involvement and the student was removed from the campus,” EHS Principal Craig Liddell said in a statement sent to parents. “We cannot discuss the student or disciplinarian actions; however, the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and we will continue to be vigilant and take all threats seriously.”

He also urged parents to talk with their children “about the seriousness of threats in today’s society. Ask them to notify you or the school if they see and are concerned about any behavior.”

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you