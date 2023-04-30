ENID, Okla. — Enid High School freshman Ryder Simpson took up the task of aiding school safety on Saturday with his project to become an Eagle Scout.
When Enid High School was locked down in December following a report of an active shooter at the school, it became apparent that more was needed in order to be better prepared for another lockdown situation, something that always comes unexpectedly.
Simpson was approached by faculty at EHS about taking up an initiative to create buckets of safety equipment to be placed in each classroom. Seeing it as a great opportunity to complete his Eagle Scout project, he jumped at the chance.
Simpson, along with members of his Boy Scout Troop 27 and members of the Enid tennis programs, were busy at the school on Saturday putting a number of safety supplies in buckets. The buckets can also be used as a toilet in a case of an emergency lockdown that would see students sheltering in place for a long period of time.
“I said I’d like to lead this and try to help my school as much as I can,” Ryder Simpson said. “Now we’re just trying to get this all done and get these to all the classrooms so we can be more safe.”
He said the project fits right along with what the Boy Scouts have taught him.
“It’s very cool to me and just makes me feel more safe in my own environment,” he said. “Because you never know what can happen, and just like the Scout motto says, ‘Be prepared,’ so I felt this really connected with Boy Scouts, too, with being prepared for anything that can happen. So I just feel it’s really beneficial to our schools.”
EHS junior Landon Collins, a member of the EHS tennis team, said he was proud to be among those who came out in support of a cause that benefits school safety.
“I’m glad to see athletics here at the high school get involved,” Collins said. “It’s a great way to get together here at the high school and get involved.”
Leah Simpson, Ryder’s mother, said he has been in scouting since first grade and is proud of him for sticking with something so long that many don’t complete. She said it was very honoring to be able to see her son being a leader and taking up a great cause.
“You kind of maybe feel like you did it right to help him be encouraged to finish it. And watching him move into that more adult leadership role and be more prepared for life, which is part of what Boy Scouts is about,” she said. “After experiencing the lockdown the high school experienced in December, he realized what kind of a need they had. And the school approached him, knowing he was about to do his Eagle Scout project, asked if it would be something he would be interested in doing. He definitely felt like it was an important situation that needed to be taken care of.”
His father Tim said there were things that were needed during the lockdown, and the buckets are at least a good starting point for a response to an emergency lockdown situation.
“He’s done a great job. Last year they had needs when they had that lockdown, and this will help meet them,” he said. “I don’t know if it will cure everything, but it’s a start and we can see if they need anything else. It’s a great idea, something people don’t plan on. We hope to never see it again. It’s a neat project and the kids have really come together.”
Sponsors for the emergency safety buckets were: Culligan Water of Enid; Envirotech Engineering & Consulting Inc.; Hideaway Pizza - Enid; Integris Bass Baptist Health Center; Junior Welfare League; Lowe’s Home Improvement - Enid; Northcutt Chevrolet Buick-Toyota; Professional Oklahoma Educators Association; Rick’s Pharmacy; and Stride Bank. Private donations were made by: Joshua Avants, Suzi Castillo, Kelly Fischer, John D. Groendyke; Alyssa Plummer; Alan Simpson; Ronda Stockmeyer; Mac and Joan Taylor; Don and Jean Whiteneck.
