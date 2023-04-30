Ryder Simpson, a freshman at Enid High School, stands with a bucket filled with medical supplies and safety items. Simpson, as part of his Eagle Scout project, along with members of his Boy Scout troop and members of the Enid High tennis team, put together the buckets as a safety precaution following the lockdown of EHS in December after a report of an active shooter on campus. (Tanner Holubar / Enid News & Eagle)