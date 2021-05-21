ENID, Okla. — The valedictorian of Enid High School’s class of 2021 told her graduating classmates to see the value in the little things as they spent their final hours together as an entire class Friday night.
Ian Choi said to appreciate the memories of eating Indian tacos and ice cream with friends in the overcrowded EHS cafeteria, having conversations and laughs between class and finding answers to AP calculus problems.
“Today will be our last day to see each other in the same place, so I ask each of you to take this opportunity tonight to appreciate the precious community inside Enid High School,” Choi said as those ever-present Oklahoma winds swept across the Plainsmen’s commencement ceremony at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Choi said her peers made her feel like she belonged in Enid when she moved from South Korea six years ago, unable to speak a word of English.
“Those challenges we faced, whether it was learning to speak English like me, or living through the pandemic, have made us stronger,” she said.
Friday night’s graduation commencement capped off the Plainsmen’s final year at Enid High School largely marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From August to May, students at EHS and the rest of the school district had to contend with possible schedule changes, weeks spent quarantining or isolating, the growing pains of virtual learning, wearing masks and social distancing — all brought on because of the global health crisis.
With the district’s mask mandate walked back last month, students no longer had to cover their faces as they each walked across the stage, accepted their navy diploma case and shook hands with high school administrators for a photo.
Last year’s EHS class of 2020 graduation was held as a virtual live-stream, with an in-person commencement held later in June.
Several speakers Friday either directly or subtly called attention to the pandemic, primarily as a lesson from which to learn.
Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said Friday was a momentous, reverent and solemn event in the seniors’ lives, particularly after the past year.
“Seniors, you have to had to endure something that no other class at EHS has ever had to endure, but you have done it with grace and resilience. I encourage you to take that grace and resilience and make it work positively for you in your lives moving forward,” Floyd said. “Those lessons learned — along with all the lessons you’ve learned at EHS — will benefit you the rest of your lives.”
Senior class speaker Charlee Malloy said the class of 2021 made their class motto, “See the good in every situation” and called the pandemic a trial worth learning from.
“Because if we don’t, then what was the whole point?” Malloy asked.
Salutatorian speaker Brian Higbee also left his classmates with imparting words of advice, recounting the story of his hard work to join, then stay on the high school drum line as a freshman.
“Don’t let your dreams get blown away by the harsh winds that challenges and failure bring,” Higbee said as the real-life winds swept his graduation cap off his head. “Learn to move on and approach the situation from a new angle.
“There’s also joy that there’s a chance to take control of our lives and accomplish what we dreamed in achieving,” Higbee finished, before reaching down and picking up his hat off the ground.
