ENID, Okla. — Due to predicted inclement weather, Enid High School’s graduation ceremony has been moved to the Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue.
Graduation will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and practice for seniors will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Expo Center. The ceremony had been planned to take place outdoors.
Skies are forecast to remain sunny on Thursday, with a high near 96 and gusty wind reaching as high as 28 mph. There is a 40% chance of storms on Thursday night, with a low of 69 and continued gusty wind, according to the National Weather Service.
Enid High's traditional ceremony follows a virtual graduation held on the original graduation date, May 21, that was streamed on Facebook and EPS*tv due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time. The event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so thankful we are able to host a traditional, in-person, graduation for our 2020 seniors,” said EHS Principal Dudley Darrow. “We are proud of their resilience during these unprecedented times and look forward to celebrating them in a way they deserve.”
Kurt Marin, class president, will offer the welcome. Graduation speakers are Bruce Lamoreaux, salutatorian; Kimrey Klamm, senior speaker; and Piper Tucker, valedictorian. EHS will recognize 41 valedictorian scholars.
Due to COVID-19, EPS is recommending, but not requiring, audience members wear a face mask. Family members are encouraged to sit together and then distance themselves from other families and audience members as they are able.
School officials asked that those attending not bring air horns or other items of distraction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.