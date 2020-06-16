EHS graduation set for Thursday

Enid High School’s Class of 2020 will have its commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The traditional ceremony follows a virtual graduation held on the original graduation date, May 21, that was streamed on Facebook and EPS*tv due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.
“We are so thankful we are able to host a traditional, in-person, graduation for our 2020 seniors,” said Dudley Darrow, EHS principal. “We are proud of their resilience during these unprecedented times and look forward to celebrating them in a way they deserve.”
Kurt Marin, class president, will offer the welcome. Graduation speakers include Bruce Lamoreaux, salutatorian; Kimrey Klamm, senior speaker; and Piper Tucker, valedictorian. EHS will recognize 41 valedictorian scholars.
Due to COVID-19, EPS is recommending, but not requiring, audience members wear a face mask. Family members are encouraged to sit together and then distance themselves from other families and audience members as they are able. Special arrangements have been made for parking and seating at Selby Stadiums:
• For the safety of those in attendance, Iowa will be closed to regular traffic near the stadium.
• General parking will be available in the south parking lot of the stadium, as well as the west practice field. The EHS parking lots, located on the school campus, also will be open. Those who use the south stadium parking lot are asked to enter the south gates and follow the east sidewalk to the north-side seating.
• Limited handicap parking will be located on the north side of the stadium. Once the spaces are full, vehicles with passengers who require handicap parking will be allowed to drive to the entrance of the stadium to drop-off passengers.
• Guests are welcome to sit on both the north and south sides of the stadium.
• Overflow open seating will be available on the practice field west of the stadium, and guests who choose to use that location are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
School officials asked that those attending not bring air horns or other items of distraction.
