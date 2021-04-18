Enid High School choral director Randy Johnson is retiring after 35 years — 32 at EHS — on his own unique terms.
He achieved his goal of having a Sweepstakes winner, only one of 10 statewide. His son Matt, his assistant the last four years, will succeed him as EHS choral director, and he dreams of having son, Mark, come back as Matt’s assistant.
“Thirty-five years seems like enough,’’ Johnson said. “I’m ready to watch him (Matt) take it to the next level. The last four years of teaching here have been the best because I got to teach with my son. Getting Sweepstakes was really the highlight.’’
Getting Sweepstakes requires at least two groups get a “1’’ rating in both stage and sight readings. The Johnsons had three groups make it in stage and two in sight.
“It was remarkable we were able to pull it off in a year we didn’t have them all (because of the COVID-19) virus,’’ Randy Johnson said. “It’s kind of unbelievable.’’
Matt Johnson came back to Enid four years ago after teaching a number of Sweepstakes winners at Norman High. Matt had promised his father he would get him a Sweepstakes before he retired.
“I wasn’t for sure about that,’’ Johnson said. “Especially this year as crazy as it’s been. We worked hard and it happened. Dreams can come true. I can retire now.’’
The choir had to go virtual when COVID-19 shut down EHS classes in November and December. Before that, the choir worked six to nine feet apart in the new EHS gym. They rehearsed with masks on.
The younger Johnson’s technical knowledge proved to be vital for Enid’s competitive goals during this pandemic year. They sent out videos — lots of them.
“He’s really good at teaching toward the Sweepstakes,’’ Johnson said of his son. “He’s the best teacher I’ve ever taught with. I could be biased because he’s my son, but he has backed it up. He’s got the background for all the trophies and stuff.’’
Choir has always been a family endeavor. All four of his children (Matt, Michael, Mark and Sarah) sang for him. The Johnsons are believed to be the only father-son choir director team in the state.
“I just loved the fact that my kids wanted to be in my class,’’ Johnson said. “I’m not sure if most kids want to be in their parents’ class.’’
All four were outstanding students and looked out for their director dad.
“If someone else was talking or goofing up in class, they would say, ‘Hey, listen to my dad.’ That kind of support was kind of neat. They would lead by example to the others. That made my life easier because they were my best students.’’
His legacy would go beyond family. Noted violinist Kyle Dillingham played in his show choir. A number of his students would go on to get doctorates in music. He estimates there are as many as 20 former students who became choir directors.
“That makes me feel good knowing that I did something to influence them, that I did something to make them love music even more,’’ he said.
Johnson moved to Enid from Lawrence, Kan., with his parents, Max and Mary, in 1974 when he was in the fourth grade. He would attend Hayes Elementary School, Waller Junior High School and Enid High School, where he graduated in 1982. Both of his parents remain active.
He knew he wanted to be a music teacher in 1981 when he took his first trip to Europe as a member of the Oklahoma Ambassador Music group. He got his degree in music education from Phillips University and his masters from Southwestern Oklahoma State. He taught three years at Cushing before coming back to Enid High 32 years ago.
He said the only colleagues who have been at EHS longer are coach Ginny Shipley and assistant athletic director Donna Bunch.
“A lot of people don’t get to do that,’’ Johnson said. “It worked out great for me.’’
He started singing as a youth at Central Christian Church. He would be influenced by such stalwarts as Don Wilson, his choir director at EHS, Leon Jewell, who taught him at Waller, and the late Bob Costello, to whom he both was a student and assistant. Johnson would be a two-time All-State musician.
“Bob Costello (who he assisted for five years) was a super organized guy,’’ Johnson said. “He taught differently than I did, but I learned a lot from him, Bob Costello and Don Wilson.’’
Music, he said, always has been a high priority for the Enid Public Schools administration.
“They know the importance of it’’ Johnson said. “It keeps kids interested in what they are doing and makes life worth living. We can use it to help encourage them to do their science and math.’’
Johnson has been regarded as the hardest working man in the Enid school system. He was a bus driver, did the PA at football, basketball and baseball games, was choir director at Central Christian Church and was a disc jockey for dances and other entertainment events. He once drove a beer truck on weekends and worked at Pope Distributing.
NBC News contacted him about his workload during the teacher walkout in 2018. He said he did all those jobs with love for his children.
“That allowed them to chase their dreams and go to college,’’ Johnson said. “I took them all on the Europe trip. All of that would cost more than I would do just teaching. I wanted them to do whatever they wanted to do — Sarah, basketball and volleyball camps, Mark was heavy into football camps. Matt and Michael had all-state workshops. That would pay for a lot of it. I’ve had fun all of my life doing this.’’
Being the PA announcer would give him a connection with athletes, who would also gravitate to choir.
“Some schools struggle to get guys to do it,’’ the elder Johnson said. “It was kind of a cool thing to sing at Enid High. We always had a good track record of getting athletes.’’
Johnson is also known for his laid-back style.
“I think I made kids laugh and enjoy music,’’ Johnson said, “but as I got older, I got a little more cranky. When you’re 56, you are not as fun as you were in your 20s and 30s.’’
That was another reason he said having Matt around has been so valuable to him. They had two different generational styles that blended in together.
“Matt is hard-nosed to the grindstone, always pushing forward and pushing hard,’’ Johnson said. “I’ve always been a little bit lighter on how I do it. Everybody does it differently.’’
Matt, though, at times has had to remind his father to be more patient and “chill out.’’
“It’s good cop, bad cop,’’ Johnson said. “We worked with each other’s strengths to make whatever happen, happen.’’
The two Johnsons teach six choir classes — jazz, show, concert, ninth-grade girls’ choir, upper girls (10-12) and upper boys (9-12). The choirs had as many as 360 students last year, but was down to 260 because of the pandemic. Johnson thinks the numbers will be back up to the 300s.
“I still feel like 90% to 95% of our students love music and take the class to be in here and actually participate, that hasn’t changed over the years,’’ he said. “Matt is a kid magnet. It has made my life easier the last four years to have someone who can go 100 miles per hour. Matt likes to do a lot of different stuff. I’m along for the ride. We have always had one of the largest choirs in the state.’’
When EHS received Sweepstakes on April 7, he said it was “one of the best days of my musical career.’’
The Johnsons still have some work to do together — the musical “Sound of Music,” Tri-State, a concert where the choirs will sing some of their favorite songs and a senior get-together the night before graduation.
“I don’t want to say the paycheck kept me going,’’ Johnson said. “It’s the music. It always different songs. Songs change, the kids change, but I’ve always loved the music. The reason I was still here was I still had a passion for it. You have to have a passion for whatever you do.’’
