ENID, Okla. — Portions of the playground equipment at McKinley Elementary School were destroyed on Saturday night in what Enid Fire Department is calling an intentional fire.
Firefighters responded to a reported grass fire at 10:16 p.m. on April 22, 2023, at the school, 1701 W. Broadway, according to an EFD report. Upon arrival, they discovered the plastic playground set was fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to its wood chip base.
The fire was extinguished, and the wood chip mulch surrounding the blaze was saturated with water, according to the report.
The equipment damaged was the early childhood gym set, a tether ball and some ropes and cables.
McKinley Principal Roy Bartnick was notified of the fire and, upon his arrival, he and EFD Deputy Chief Mark Morris viewed security camera footage.
Bartnick reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. two teenage girls could be seen on the footage collecting items from a nearby trash can and then lighting them on fire below the playground equipment, according to the report.
The pair then left the scene, the report states, and the fire continued to smolder and grow until it began to burn again approximately three hours later, spreading to the playground set.
The cause of the ignition is listed as intentional on the report.Contributing factors are listed as "playing with heat source" and age, which is estimated as 13 years old. The heat source was from undetermined smoking material.
Several still photos from the video were taken of the girls. Fire Marshal Mike Schatz, according to the report, was scheduled to meet with Bartnick on Monday, April 24, 2023, and Bartnick also on Monday was going to show the photos to administrators of Waller Middle School, a feeder school to the McKinley area, to see if the girls could be identified.
A portion of the playground equipment that was burned was part of a bond issue and dedicated in 2017. Other playground equipment that was not damaged in the fire was purchased about three years earlier by the school's PTA.
Despite the fire, Bartnick was upbeat about the incident Monday morning as children arrived with their parents, many of whom brought items for children to play with since some of the playground was destroyed.
“The kids will be back on the playground today.” Bartnick said, adding that after the fire scene was released maintenance personnel used heavy equipment to clear the debris. “It amazes me how helpful the neighbors and parents have been, he said. Parents sent extra balls and other items for the kids to use at recess.”
“We will have new equipment on the playground by mid-summer,” said Jane Johnson, director of communications for the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.