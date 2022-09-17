ENID, Okla. — Enid and five rural fire departments battled three brush fires started by a passing train a few miles west and north of Garland and Purdue Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2022, according to Garfield County Emergency Management.
No injuries or structural damage were reported from the fires, which were reported to Enid Fire Department at 1:30 p.m., said Mike Honigsberg GCEM director.
“No structures, but it did get into some cedars, and that’s why it took awhile. It was very rough terrain,” Honigsberg said.
EFD Deputy Chief Curtis Howard said he estimated about 50 acres of brush and grassland were burned along with 12 round bales of hay. The wind and heat "were tough on the guys," and three were being treated for exposure to poison sumac, he said.
Officials were not yet sure exactly how the fires started, but they flared up after a train passed through, Honigsberg said. All of Garfield County currently is in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor website.
Enid personnel called in units from Hillsdale Carrier, Kremlin, Lahoma, Drummond and Hunter, and firefighters battled the hard-to-reach fires all afternoon. North Enid Police and Garfield County Sheriff's Office units also responded.
As of 7 p.m. all units had ended the call, but Honigsberg said the fires still were smoldering and Enid would be monitoring it in case it flared up again.
“If it flares back up they’ll call (other fire units as needed),” he said, adding no structures were in the immediate area of the fires.
Howard said Enid units would go out to the scene periodically, and the landowners also were aware and keeping an eye out. He said one unit stood by one home during the course of the afternoon, as firefighters were concerned about flying embers, which ultimately did not come close to the home.
Honigsberg said there were back-burn fires set during the efforts to extinguish the fires, and those areas will be something to watch for Sunday when winds pick up again.
Sunday’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for sunny skies, with a high near 98 and south-southwest wind sustained at 13-17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Following the calls, Garber Fire Department was working a fire in the eastern section of Garfield County Saturday evening and had called out Breckinridge and Covington units to assist, Honigsberg said. He did not have an immediate update on that fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.