ENID, Okla. — Enid Fire Department has donated a retired truck to the Twin Lakes Fire Department a little over two weeks after TLFD lost everything in a fire.
The volunteer fire department’s station and all of its equipment were destroyed in a fire on Feb. 21, and since then, TLFD Fire Chief Mike Gilliam said the department has been working to rebuild — with the community and surrounding fire departments, including EFD, offering assistance.
“We were very appreciative of Enid donating that truck that’s going to not only give us some fire protection now, but even in the future. We’ll probably just go ahead and keep that truck,” Gilliam said.
The recently donated 1990 E-One Hurricane engine was retired in November 2020 after 30 years with EFD and was set to be auctioned with a reserve of $2,000, but EFD Fire Chief Joe Jackson said after the TLFD fire, the department decided to instead give the truck to Twin Lakes.
“Helping out another department in need was a bigger benefit,” Jackson said. “Firefighters ... there’s a brotherhood, and firefighters are family. If you meet one from any place, it just seems like a comfortable conversation because the lifestyles and the things we face are all the same, so when one is in need, it’s just what we do.”
Gilliam said other departments have loaned trucks to TLFD, but the EFD engine is permanent. TLFD will change the emblems on the truck, but Gilliam said in some way or another, the department will incorporate Enid’s emblem to show its appreciation.
Since the fire, the 13 members of TLFD have been using a maintenance shed Twin Lakes Sports Club owns to house the trucks, Gilliam said. The department has received a few cash donations as well, and a GoFundMe page has been set up for the department.
TLFD has mutal aid agreements with Crescent and other surrounding communities to be dispatched to any fires in Twin Lakes, Gilliam said, but Crescent, the nearest town, is still about 12-15 minutes minutes away, which is why it’s important for the fire department to rebuild as soon as possible.
“Twelve minutes in the life of a fire is a long time,” Gilliam said, “so it’s very important that this community has a fire department.”
