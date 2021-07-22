ENID, Okla. — Spooky season is arriving a little early this year with Eerie Enid Ghost Tours this weekend.
The tours make stops at more than 10 Enid locations, said Tammy Wilson, who has been doing Eerie Enid Ghost Tours for around 15 or 20 years.
Wilson, co-author of “Ghostlahoma,” a collection of ghost stories from around Oklahoma, said the tours are both entertainment and education.
“I think that you learn quite a bit about Enid’s history while you’re having fun doing it,” she said.
The tours will visit several local well-known haunted spots and some other lesser-known locations, Wilson said, with stories to go along with each one. The tours will involve walking from building to building in downtown Enid, which is where many of the stops will be, like Gaslight Theatre.
One of the most well-known stories is about Dollie Douthitt, who shot and killed her husband in 1904. She later shot up a courtroom and was committed to an institution for the insane before she was released.
The Eerie Enid Ghost Tours will start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and another tour will be held on July 30. Transportation will be provided, and Wilson recommended wearing comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.
Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased in advance, and to add to the mystery, the starting location will only be revealed once tickets are purchased. Wilson said there are still several slots available for both nights.
Wilson recommends children to be at least 10 years old for the tours and said if there are kids on the tour, details that might be too gory or too scary will be toned down.
Wilson said that although she is “pretty skeptical” about most things, she thinks there are too many occurrences that can’t be explained and said she corroborates the scary stories with the history of the place.
“If there’s been something that’s happened at a place, and then later, people have ghost stories about the place, I think that’s interesting to be able to look back and say, ‘Well, this is what’s happened there, so maybe that could be why these places have stories later on.’ My main interest is the history part of it, but I definitely think there are things that are unexplainable.”
